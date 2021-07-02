DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.84 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.