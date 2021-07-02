DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $28,061.28 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, DIGG has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $17,830.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,061.28 or 0.83978833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 297 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

