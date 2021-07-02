Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.81. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 24 shares.

DMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

