Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.77. Approximately 98,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,034,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

