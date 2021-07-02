Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Honeywell International worth $489,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

HON traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.78. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,673. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.