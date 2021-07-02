Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Republic Services worth $388,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $110.99. 4,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.