Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $336,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

