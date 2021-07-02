Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $436,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 414,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

