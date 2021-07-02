Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Automatic Data Processing worth $347,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,291. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

