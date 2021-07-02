Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,166 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $364,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,292. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.32 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

