Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 2.81% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.