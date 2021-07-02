Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

