Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 46,524 shares.The stock last traded at $60.63 and had previously closed at $60.44.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -232.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

