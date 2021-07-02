Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 46,524 shares.The stock last traded at $60.63 and had previously closed at $60.44.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -232.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

