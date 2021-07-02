Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.3 days.

DLMAF remained flat at $$45.76 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLMAF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.