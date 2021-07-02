DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,042,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,759. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

