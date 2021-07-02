Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

