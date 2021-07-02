DREP [old] Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.49 or 0.00685960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.75 or 0.07582374 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.