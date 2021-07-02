DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.11. 27,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

