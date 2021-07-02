DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,172,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after buying an additional 219,174 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,658,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,974 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 372.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 593,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 467,877 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,779. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

