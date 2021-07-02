DXdao Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, DXdao has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $342,313.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $244.02 or 0.00736834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00203155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars.

