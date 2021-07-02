Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 11,506 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Medallia were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.