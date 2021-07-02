Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $717,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,533 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

