Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EFF stock remained flat at $$16.33 during trading hours on Friday. 167,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the first quarter worth $1,338,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

