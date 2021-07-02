Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $30.15. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 1,851 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $783.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24.
In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
