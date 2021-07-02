Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $30.15. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 1,851 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

