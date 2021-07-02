Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

