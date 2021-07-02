El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

