Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.14 or 0.00688044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080169 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.