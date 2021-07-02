Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $266,076,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 8,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.