Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,261. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

