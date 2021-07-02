Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $240.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilly boasts a solid portfolio of new drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.47.

LLY stock opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $3,859,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

