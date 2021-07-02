Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

