Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,720 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

