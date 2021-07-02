Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $487,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.