Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $50,866,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $23,158,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

