Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Endesa stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

