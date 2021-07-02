Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

