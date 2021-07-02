Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.06

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 845.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

