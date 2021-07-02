EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

