EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

EPR stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.32. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

