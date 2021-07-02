Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Falcon Minerals Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $448.29 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

