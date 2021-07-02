Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $592.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.