Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

