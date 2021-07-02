ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.