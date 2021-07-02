Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

