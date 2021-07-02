Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of EPRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
