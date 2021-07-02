Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,621,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

