Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.020-$12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE ESS opened at $303.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.81. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

