Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00683128 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

