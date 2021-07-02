Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

