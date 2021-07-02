Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.54). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.30), with a volume of 177,451 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,021.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

